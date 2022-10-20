A solar plant in Potsmasburg, Northan Cape, is being accused of not treating its workers well

The workers at Redstone Therman Solar Plant have accused their employers of not paying a fair wage and of racism

The workers downed their tools ahead of a visit from President Ramaphosa in protest of the alleged treatment

POSTMASBURG - Efforts to add renewable energy to South Africa's power grid are not without their fair share of problems.

Workers at the Redstone Therman Solar Plant have downed their tools and called on President Ramaphosa to intervene in alleged unfair workplace practices. Image: Thierry Monasse & Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

Over 200 Redstone Therman Soal Plant workers downed their tools in protests of unfair practices and outright racism.

The protest coincided with President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the solar farm in Postmasburg, Northern Cape, on Thursday, 20 October. According to Free State Central News, President Ramamphosa was at the solar farm to conduct a site visit.

The workers claim they are being underpaid, accusing the contractor of paying them R30 an hour when they have demanded an hourly rate of R50. The workers have also made allegations of racism against their employers.

According to the presidency, the Redstone Therman Solar plant project is part of South Africa's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme.

The alleged treatment of the Redstone workers lies in contrast to the government's promise of a just transition to renewable energy. The just transition entails, among other things, that no sector of society would be left behind or treated poorly in the journey to decarbonise South Africa.

According to Redstone shop steward Kagisho Lekwene, the workers will continue to protest until President Ramaphosa addresses their demands, SABC News reported.

