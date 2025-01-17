A viral TikTok video showing a customer aggressively shaking out his plastic bag in response to a cashier's question has sparked outrage among South Africans

The incident, shared by content creator @leago_01, has led to widespread criticism of creating content at the expense of service workers' dignity

Social media users have flooded the comments section demanding an apology and showing support for the cashier, highlighting the importance of treating retail workers with respect

A man posted a video of another at a store disrespecting a cashier when she asked if he needed a plastic bag. Images: @leago_01

A controversial TikTok video showing a customer's disrespectful response to a cashier's routine plastic bag question has ignited anger across social media.

Content creator @leago_01, known for sharing fun and personal content, posted the clip showing a man aggressively shaking out his plastic bag after being asked if he needed one.

Understanding plastic bag initiatives

South African stores charge for plastic bags as part of environmental conservation efforts, with prices reflecting an environmental levy imposed by SARS.

This aims to reduce single-use plastic consumption, as these bags can take up to 2,000 years to decompose and pose significant threats to wildlife and ecosystems.

The 'plastic bag incident' has sparked discussions about respect for retail workers and the ethics of creating social media content at others' expense.

A man posted a video of another at a store disrespecting a cashier when she asked if he needed a plastic bag. Images: @leago_01

Netizens share their thoughts

@Mandyy🤍 demanded:

"This is not funny, you will need to go apologize to her... 🥺🥺🥺"

@Lorraine Sambo reflected:

"Sending love to the cashier, we have really lost our morals and humanity in the name of content 😔"

@Som_bee stated:

"Yooo, I am so angry on the cashier's behalf 😑🥺This thing if the customer is always right doesn't work anymore."

@ALL ABOUT HOUSE MUSIC advised:

"Nja yam we don't do things like this, as umjita to mjita I agree you doing content but not this way Nja yam 💯🙏🏾"

@Rethabile Ngwenya questioned:

"Why would you do that😏"

@Masameyii2004 concluded:

"Lemme just summaries what I wanted to say... Uyislima wena mfana👍"

@roblefa defended:

"Thank you so much for the noise of that plastic bag bros... Tired of this immoral shoprite cashiers who don't greet back."

