“I Won’t Tell You When I’m Rich, but There Will Be Signs”: Gent Matching With Dalmatians Turns Heads
- A video of a man walking his two Dalmatian dogs while wearing a matching spotted sweater has captured South Africans' attention and sparked conversations about pet dedication
- The heartwarming clip shared on TikTok shows the pet owner's unique fashion choice that perfectly coordinates with his distinctive black-and-white spotted companions
- Social media users flooded the comments with references to '101 Dalmatians' and playful remarks about the owner's dedication to matching his pets
A delightful video of a pet owner's commitment to coordinating with his Dalmatian dogs has charmed social media users. Content creator @lelonasha, known for sharing fitness and running content, captured the moment while driving past the stylish trio.
"So cute! To be like him!👌" she captioned the endearing sight.
Watch the video below.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Dalmatian dedication in SA
Dalmatians, which cost between R8,000 and R15,000 in South Africa, are becoming a popular choice for dog lovers. These strong, sleek dogs stand about 56-61 cm tall and need plenty of exercise and care to stay healthy.
Apart from the upfront cost, owning a Dalmatian can be pricey, with monthly expenses like food, vet visits, and constant care for their fur adding up to around R2,000-R3,000.
Netizens share their thoughts
@Mishima Jack joked:
"Haibo that's Cruella's dogs, the fashionista!'"
@it's80M quipped:
"Cruella was on to something mos😨"
@Tarryn_AVG observed:
"He watched 101 Dalmatians and took fashion advice from Cruella 😆 Joke aside, you know he loves his puppies 😁"
@malumethanos noted:
"You know he has money!! Dalmatians ain't cheap!"
@Queen Harley55 remarked:
"I won't tell you when I'm rich, but there will be signs 🤩"
@Anita shared:
"First time seeing someone with Dalmatian dogs in SA, wow wow!"
@Kenosi reflected:
"I feel like this is what life is about 😭❤️"
@odirilemalwale added:
"101 Dalmatians and Cruella DE Ville... This is dope☺️"
Other animal stories making waves
- Briefly News recently reported on a pet owner who sparked discussions after treating their dog to KFC, highlighting the growing trend of South Africans spoiling their furry friends with luxury experiences.
- A brave dog's unusual reaction to New Year's Eve fireworks went viral, showing the unique personalities pets can display.
- A concerning incident involving a Johannesburg businessman and animal cruelty reminded South Africans about the importance of responsible pet ownership.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za