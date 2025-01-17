A video of a man walking his two Dalmatian dogs while wearing a matching spotted sweater has captured South Africans' attention and sparked conversations about pet dedication

The heartwarming clip shared on TikTok shows the pet owner's unique fashion choice that perfectly coordinates with his distinctive black-and-white spotted companions

Social media users flooded the comments with references to '101 Dalmatians' and playful remarks about the owner's dedication to matching his pets

A woman posted a video of a gent wearing a black and white spotty sweater to match the patterns on his Dalmatian dogs that he was taking on a walk. Images: @lelonasha

A delightful video of a pet owner's commitment to coordinating with his Dalmatian dogs has charmed social media users. Content creator @lelonasha, known for sharing fitness and running content, captured the moment while driving past the stylish trio.

"So cute! To be like him!👌" she captioned the endearing sight.

Watch the video below.

Dalmatian dedication in SA

Dalmatians, which cost between R8,000 and R15,000 in South Africa, are becoming a popular choice for dog lovers. These strong, sleek dogs stand about 56-61 cm tall and need plenty of exercise and care to stay healthy.

Apart from the upfront cost, owning a Dalmatian can be pricey, with monthly expenses like food, vet visits, and constant care for their fur adding up to around R2,000-R3,000.

A woman posted a video of a gent wearing a black and white spotty sweater to match the patterns on his Dalmatian dogs that he was taking on a walk. Images: @lelonasha

Netizens share their thoughts

@Mishima Jack joked:

"Haibo that's Cruella's dogs, the fashionista!'"

@it's80M quipped:

"Cruella was on to something mos😨"

@Tarryn_AVG observed:

"He watched 101 Dalmatians and took fashion advice from Cruella 😆 Joke aside, you know he loves his puppies 😁"

@malumethanos noted:

"You know he has money!! Dalmatians ain't cheap!"

@Queen Harley55 remarked:

"I won't tell you when I'm rich, but there will be signs 🤩"

@Anita shared:

"First time seeing someone with Dalmatian dogs in SA, wow wow!"

@Kenosi reflected:

"I feel like this is what life is about 😭❤️"

@odirilemalwale added:

"101 Dalmatians and Cruella DE Ville... This is dope☺️"

Briefly News recently reported on a pet owner who sparked discussions after treating their dog to KFC, highlighting the growing trend of South Africans spoiling their furry friends with luxury experiences.

A brave dog's unusual reaction to New Year's Eve fireworks went viral, showing the unique personalities pets can display.

A concerning incident involving a Johannesburg businessman and animal cruelty reminded South Africans about the importance of responsible pet ownership.

