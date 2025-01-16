A Johannesburg businessman is in hot water with the NSPCA after he was filmed giving alcohol to a fish

Lethabo Sebapo went viral on TikTok as he shared a video of him laughing while force-feeding the fish alcohol

South Africans want the man to be punished and hope it sends a message to other animal abusers

A Johannesburg businessman could be charged by the NSPCA after he was filmed force-feeding alcohol to a fish. Image: Ivan Pantic/ @JustDineo_.

A South African businessman has found himself in hot water with the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA).

Lethabo Sebapo, a Johannesburg businessman, is in trouble with the NSPCA after he was seen giving alcohol to a fish in a TikTok video.

Sebapo, who owns The Eatery Hub in Johannesburg, has made his TikTok and Instagram pages private following the backlash of the incident.

NSPCA to take action against Sebapo

The NSPCA’s Jacques Peacock has since confirmed that they are preparing to prosecute Sebapo under the Animal Protection Act.

This comes after a TikTok video went viral, showing him force-feeding a fish and an alcoholic beverage. The man can be seen laughing as he does so. In other videos, he can be seen making two fish pretend to be kissing. He reportedly has also deleted the video.

South Africans happy with NSPCA’s decision

Social media users were happy that the businessman would be punished, with many calling him out for his behaviour.

Taryn Collister said:

“Good. Prosecute him, fine him, lock him up. I’m tired of people and all their animal abuse.”

Londy Patson added:

“I knew it was coming. Such a stupid thing to do on camera. He better find a plastic one like that to claim it was a plastic one😂.”

Rethabile Koqo stated:

“They do anything for content. Serves him right.”

Puse Let So said:

“I knew it was going to come to this when I first saw the video 😂😂😂, what a stupid thing to do.”

Willem En Monica Willemse stated:

“Stupidity is not an excuse.”

Sibusiso Mthombheni asked:

“All of this just for content? Social media will be the end of us.”

Tubatsi Malakwane said:

“The era of smartphones but stupid people. He should be arrested and come back to clean dog kennels at SPCA for a period of six months.”

