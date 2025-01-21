Lethabo Sebapo, the businessman who went viral for force-feeding a fish a bottle of beer, has allegedly spoken up

In light of the criminal charges he is facing for his actions, which earned widespread criticism, he said he meant no harm

South Africans were unmoved by his statements, and many pressed on the need for him to face the music for his actions

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A man who fed fish alcohol is in trouble. Images: Georgette Douwma and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — After going viral for force-feeding a fish booze, businessman Lethabo Sebapo has spoken up about what happened. South Africans rejected his explanation.

Fish feeder reportedly speaks up

According to The South African, Sebapo claimed force-feeding the fish alcohol in the video was meant for fun. This was after the SPCA announced that Sebapo would face criminal prosecution for violating the Animal Protection Act. The SPCA condemned his actions and slammed his video. The SPCA also said it has seen an alarming increase in videos depicting animal cruelty.

The reasons a man gave for feeding fish booze were rejected. Image: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

The SPCA hopes that Sebapo's charges and subsequent prosecution will deter individuals from sharing acts of animal cruelty. In 2024, the SPCA opened a case of animal cruelty against a Cape Town man for forcing a pony to pull a cart three times its weight.

South Africans disinterested

Netizens on Facebook doubled down on their calls for him to face the consequences of his actions.

Sharon McComb said:

"He just doesn't get how barbaric this is. There's something very wrong with an individual who thinks torturing any animal is fun. It's also really disturbing how many people in our society think it's no big deal."

Sakata Gintoki said:

"Thank you so much. Hopefully, he serves time."

Dion de Melo said:

"At least, some justice. Hopefully this will send a clear message on animal abuse."

Oupa Kgapetsi said:

"So dumb. I hope he's regretting his stupidity."

Monaheng Nazo Sehapi said:

"I saw it coming."

Cape Town man arrested for clipping dog's ear

In another article, Briefly News reported that a man from Cape Town was arrested and faced criminal charges for clipping his pet dog's ears. The man said he paid R3,500 to crop the dog's ears.

He admitted that the cropping was done in his living room and took about an hour to complete. The SPCA charged him with animal cruelty and contravening the Animal Protection Act.

Source: Briefly News