The Cape of Good Hope SPCA in Cape Town rescued a pony that was struggling to pull a four-passenger cart last week

An SPCA inspector passed the cart while driving down Voortrekker Road in Kensington and, after stopping it, discovered that the pony was forced to pull a cart three times its weight

South Africans applauded the SPCA for taking the pony into its care, and many slammed the man who the SPCA caught

The SPCA saved a pony from pulling a cart thrice its weight. Images: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — Thanks to the astuteness of a dedicated SPCA inspector, a pony was rescued from pulling a load beyond its capacity.

SPCA rescues pony

According to TimesLIVE, Inspector Ayanda Ngcofe was driving down Voortrekker Road in Kensington, Cape Town, when she saw the pony struggling to pull a cart with its hindquarters. When she stopped the cart, two of the occupants fled the scene. Members of the South African Police Service stopped them.

Ngcofe took the pony and admitted it to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Horse Care Unity. A veterinarian confirmed that the pony was subjected to cruelty. It was forced to pull a cart three times its weight. The SPCA opened a case of animal cruelty against the four occupants.

South Africans relieved

Netizens were happy that the SCPA rescued the animal.

Kim Lind said:

"This poor horse had gone the length of Koeberg Road and was near the intersection when I reported it. Glad it was rescued."

Marike Bosman said:

"I wish all horse-carts in the city could be stopped!"

Rianna Wentzel said:

"Please put a complete ban on this cruel practice."

Anne Boyce said:

"Given that most of these cart horses are not adequately fed or cared for, I can only pray that sooner than later this practice comes to an end."

Lesley Halkett said:

"Makes my blood boil seeing this! Thank you for always rescuing these poor creatures."

