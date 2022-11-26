The SPCA is trying to get justice for three pit bulls that were killed by community members in Cape town

The pit bulls were viciously stoned to death and set on fire after the dogs attacked a little girl this past week

The Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security said education on animal welfare should be prioritised in the country

CAPE TOWN - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the City of Cape Town are still investigating the killing of three pit bulls by community members of Athlone a few days ago.

The killings were sparked after the dogs viciously attacked a little girl who ended up in the hospital with bad injuries.

After the attack, the community stoned the dogs to death and set them on fire.

The SPCA urged the community to come forward with information about the people who killed the dogs. The organisation has offered a R 5 000 and hopes the perpetrators will get arrested and prosecuted, reported EWN.

JP Smith, the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, said more awareness should be raised on animal welfare.

."We are committed in ensuring that, we don't see the repeat of the events earlier this week, and that's why the city is working closely with the SPCA, and the Cat Animal Welfare Forum to find solutions. But also to raise the level of understanding and awareness around animal welfare."

Smith further added that there had been a rise in dogs being impounded in the past year. He encouraged dogs to be responsible and properly care for their dogs.

"Our Animal Control Unit statistics show a clear increase in the number of dogs impounded over the course of this year, but also dog fighting complaints and dockets for investigation into attacks on other animals or people. We reiterate the point that the problem lies with the people in whose care these dogs find themselves."

