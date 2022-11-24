The South African Human Rights Commission is on the hunt for an unidentified woman who compared black men to pit bulls

the woman claimed in a widely circulated audio clip that black men are worse than pit bulls and should be banned

The woman's comments come on the back of calls for pit bulls to be banned following a spike in attacks

JOHANNESBURG - An audio clip of an unidentified woman saying that black men should be banned because they are worse than pit bulls has caught the attention of the South African Human Rights Commission.

The commission's spokesperson Wisani Bayoli said that the audio clip was disturbing. Even though the organisation doesn't know the woman's identity, Bayoli said they are actively looking for where the audio recording came from.

According to SowetanLIVE, the woman in the audio clip called for a ban on black men claiming they are rapists, thieves and killers. The woman in the audio clip also directed her anger towards black women, saying that their reproductive organs should be cut out.

The unidentified woman declared:

“I am passionate about this. Ban them, kill them, shoot them and get rid of them because they are the problem, not pit bulls, not animals."

The woman also said that animals were beautiful and created by God, but she doubted God created black men.

The woman's comments come as there have been intensified calls for pit bulls to be banned from many South Africans. The calls follow a drastic spike in pit bull attacks that have claimed the lives of several children.

The most recent attack occurred on Wednesday, 23 November, when a 15-month-old toddler was gruesomely mauled to death by a neighbour's pit bull in East London, Eastern Cape. The little boy succumbed to his wounds in the hospital, TimesLIVE reported.

Pit Bull Federation of SA explains how pit bull attacks can be prevented, SA unconvinced: “Hai, tips for what”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) has provided pit bull owners with tips on preventing attacks. Many South Africans aren't buying into it, claiming that the only way to stop the attacks is to ban the dogs.

This comes after a sharp increase in pit bull attacks has been reported across the nation, with the latest being mauling a 15-month-old buy in Eastern Cape on Wednesday. The boy succumbed to the injuries sustained, DispatchLIVE reported.

The spokesperson for PBFSA, Lins Rautenbach, said that pit bull attacks seldom happened unprovoked, adding that poor breeding can be a contributor, which is scientifically proven to make dogs aggressive.

