A viral video involving Roman's Pizza and its employees upset many South Africans who questioned the brand's hygiene practices

The clip depicts a franchise employee taking boxes out of a trash plastic and wiping them before packing them on a shelf in front of them

South Africans were mortified, and many demanded answers from Roman's Pizza, slamming the company

GAUTENG — Roman's Pizza employees received heat on social media after a video of them cleaning discarded pizza boxes went viral.

Roman's Pizza video goes viral

@MDNnewss posted a video on X which shows a Roman's Pizza worker in action. The worker takes boxes out of a trash plastic bag. She then places the boxes on a tray in front of her. In the background, a tower of boxes stands ready to be used.

View the video:

South Africans furious

Netizens accused Roman's Pizza of unhygienic practices, and some implied the boxes could be reused.

LekoloaneManam2 said:

"One of the many reasons I stopped eating fast food. It's now nine years."

Kuhletech asked:

"How does Roman's Pizza explain this?"

Bad influencer said:

"I blame the manager."

Papa Mbali joked:

"That's why their pizza is nice. It has a touch of that bin taste."

Hluphizwe Jnr said:

"She's just an employee. Her boss will answer."

Xolanie Sqwai Mumbo said:

"Disgusting, and this comes from the top."

Xuffler said:

"That's why I never buy there."

Digital Work said:

"Lucky for me, I never buy nor eat fast food."

Sinelizwi said:

"They took recycling to another level. Good thing I don't even eat there."

