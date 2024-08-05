“Transport Ke Transport”: Man Goes to McDonald’s Drive-Thru With a Horse, Netizens in Stitches
- A gentleman went to McDonald's drive-thru with his horse and ordered himself an ice cream
- The man's actions are not unusual because some people, especially students walk to a drive-thru
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
A gentleman went to MacDonald's drive-thru with his horse like anybody's business.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @tshepi28, the gentleman can be seen at the window collecting his order while on his order. Motorists were driving behind him waiting for their turn to be served.
This was funny because drive-thrus are initially made for cars. However, there has been a growing trend where people would go to drive-thrus with their feet and stand in a queue along with cars - this is common with students.
"Transport ke transport."
Man rides a horse to a drive-thru
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
TikTokkers loved the man's antics
The video gained over 20k likes, with many online users finding the situation funny and stanning the guy for his bold move.
@malusikhumalo340 said:
"The organic Ferrari right there."
@LadyBree loved:
"🥰This is a flex though."
@ntsakobaloyi340 expressed:
"I would fainted because why is it sticking it's head through the window?. 😭"
@Happiness laughed:
"Another normal day in South Africa."
@Yourstrulyfaith🎀 shared:
"It can only be South Africa 🥲."
@LesGMRG commended:
"Next level."
@Kefi wrote:
"Don’t judge me but isn’t walking transport 😂😭."
@Ozo M joked:
"😩Not me waiting for the horse to shake that tail🤣🤣🤣🤣."
@Makhosetive M commented:
"Now that’s a horse 🐎 power!"
@Naphty3 said:
"Well, At least it's not a donkey 😎."
@lebogang koshane guessed:
"This has to be in Mamelodi😂😂😂."
@Sanda Mvulana 🌸 commented:
"I thought the second cone was for the horse 🥺."
