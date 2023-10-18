A TikTokker has sparked debate after sharing a video of herself carrying her puppy on her back while she cleans the house

A woman left social media users and dog lovers divided when she posted a video showing how she carried her naughty puppy when he proved to be a handful.

Woman carries puppy on her back

TikTokker @donga__s posted a video of herself placing her puppy on her back and securing him with a towel before she went on about to do her household chores.

In the post, she revealed that her puppy was naughty and she needed to clean the house; therefore, strapping him onto her made the most sense to her at the time.

"I'm tired of this dog," she said.

Watch the video below:

According to The Puppy Academy, the best way to calm an overly excited puppy is to redirect their energy into a more appropriate outlet. This could involve playing a calming game of fetch, going for a walk, or providing them with a puzzle toy to keep them mentally occupied. It is also essential to avoid overstimulating your puppy, as this can make them more excited.

Maseabata Mohlakoana from Superdogs Training School told Briefly News that carrying a dog on your back is not advisable and explained a puppy's naughty behaviour.

"When puppies are bored they do anything and everything to stay stimulated which may be classified as 'bad behaviour'.

"However, they cannot really differentiate between bad and good behaviour unless taught, so whatever behaviour they have and are let to get away with, is the behaviour they’ll learn, practice and reinforce throughout their puppy stage so much so that they may grow up with it."

Mzansi shared their thoughts.

While some netizens found the video amusing, dog lovers were not happy to see the puppy being carried in the manner that it was.

Khanya said:

"The dog is so uncomfortable, Jehova!"

yanda replied:

"His spine. Please don’t do that."

Samu responded:

" Yini manje."

The Peach one

"Kodwa wenzani “ugibezinja emhlaane,bukani uyaqhubeke kodwa wenzani ugibezinja emhlaaane”."

Andile Nxumalo replied:

"Umuntu ofuna ukuba nengane uyambona."

Nthabiseng Moriri commented:

"I never understood this until I got a puppy."

lenkosi_mpos_ wrote:

"Akasadabukisi ngathi uyamsukela."

African grandmother gives dog intense bath in hilarious TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that One gogo did not play about ensuring her dog's skin and coat were in great condition by bathing it at home in an old-school fashion.

A video of an African grandmother giving a dog a thorough bath had netizens entertained.

The poor dog is seen enduring the seemingly intense bath session right until the end as the woman dries him up with a dry towel.

According to Oakland Veterinary, if you plan to bathe your dog at home regularly, make your dog feel comfortable with the tub when it’s dry and then with water.

