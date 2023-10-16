African grandmother gives her dog a thorough bath using a basin of soapy water and a scrub cloth

The dog endures the intense bath session right until the end, as the grandmother dries him up with a dry towel

Amused netizens joke and laugh at the dog's bath experience, with many commenting on how everyone must be clean at grandma's

One gogo did not play about ensuring her dog's skin and coat were in great condition by bathing it at home in an old-school fashion.

A dog endured an intense bath from an African grandmother. Image: @thegirltae_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Grandmother gives dog an intense bath

A video of an African grandmother giving a dog a thorough bath had netizens entertained.

The footage posted on TikTok by @thegirltae___ shows the elderly lady bathing the small dog in a basin with soapy water and using a scrub cloth.

The poor dog is seen enduring the seemingly intense bath session right until the end as the woman dries him up with a dry towel.

" Bella is fighting for her life," the post was captioned.

Watch the funny video below:

What experts say about giving a dog a bath

According to Oakland Veterinary, if you plan to bathe your dog at home regularly, make your dog feel comfortable with the tub when it’s dry and then with water.

How often you should bathe your dog depends on their breed and lifestyle, Ethos Veterinary Health explains. Most healthy dogs need a bath every 1-3 months to reduce odour and oil buildup, but dogs with oily coats (like retrievers) may need to be bathed more often, every few weeks. Daily brushing can help remove hair and distribute oils, which can help reduce the need for bathing.

Amused netizens react to dog bath

One thing is for sure: this gogo cares for her doggy.

Many people couldn't help but joke and laugh at the dog's bath experience.

That_empress replied:

"Let’s give these people grandkids they're tired of waiting."

Zamokuhle.

"Wonke umuntu gets TLC from gogo ☺️."

Mosa Seretlo commented:

"That's her baby♥️."

L♡ɞ˚ commented:

"After this, then Vaseline."

Gontse replied:

"Everyone must be clean at grandma's."

Okuhle said:

"The dog has accepted its fate. It's not even fighting."

nana hlubi replied:

"Ugogo akezwani namanuku. Syabonga gogozi."

Source: Briefly News