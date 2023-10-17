A woman named Kay Gee showed off her cozy one-room rental on social media, inspiring netizens with her creativity and budget-friendly approach

Kay Gee's home features all the basic essentials, including a bed, lounge area, kitchen, and storage space, neatly organised in the small space

While many people were impressed by Kay Gee's home, some shared advice on how she could improve the layout and utilise the space more efficiently

A house doesn't need to be big or fancy to be a comfortable home.

Woman shows off one-room rental interior

Kay Gee took to social media to show how she furnished her cosy one-room rental within her means.

Kay Gee posted several images of her one-room on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook Page.

Her home features a neat bed with red bedding, a lounge area with a flat-screen TV, a red fridge, a stove and a big wardrobe for her clothes and shoes.

It is impressive to see how Kay Gee managed to fit in all the basic home living essentials into the small space and still keep it neat and appealing.

Netizens share their thoughts on woman's home

While many people were impressed by Kay Gee's space, several others shared advice on how she could improve the one-room and utilise her space better.

Thato Maile said:

"Your home is beautiful."

Lindokuhle Lucious Ngubane wrote:

"Beautiful house. It would be best if you rearranged here and there, like the stove. You could move it next to the kitchen cupboard, move the laundry basket to the stove, and try to figure out where you can put your fridge to allow your TV to breathe. Also, put wallpapers wherever you place your stove at."

Asiphe Mhlaba commented:

"Beautiful, but let's do some re-arrangements. Move on the fridge and stove near the cupboard."

Natsai Makanhiwa said:

"This house is neat and beautiful. People are jealous here don't change anything, dear; let them show their house first. nxaaa jealous people."

Marcia Matekenya replied:

"I think the red is too much."

Mashaba Delight replied:

"Very nice. Just move the stove to where there is a backsplash (small tiles on the wall ). It's for your cooking. There's a splash you can wipe the tiling."

