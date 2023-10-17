An innovative South African man converted a shipping container into a stylish living apartment in a viral video

A TikTok post shows the transformation includes an outdoor patio, kitchen, bathroom, and lounge area

Container homes are now a viable and sustainable alternative to traditional housing options and many netizens showed interest in investing in them

A Mzansi man inspired many netizens when he showed how he converted a truck container into a stylish living apartment.

A man transformed a container into a modern apartment. Image: @linthinkdesign/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to Container Home SA, even though shipping container homes have been around for years, it has only been in the last five years that the building technique has become a viable alternative option.

Designer shows how he converted a container into an apartment

TikTokker and interior designer @linthinkdesign posted a video showing the container arriving at its designated location before the design and decorating of the space takes shape.

The video shows the container fitted with various stylish exterior and interior pieces, ornaments and furniture.

The result shows a beautiful modern apartment with an outdoor patio, kitchen, bathroom and lounge area.

Watch the video below to see the impressive transformation.

With innovative insulation techniques, state-of-the-art building materials, and years of expertise, container homes are a beautiful and sustainable way to build your dream home.

According to Big Box Containers, a container home or office has to comply with local building regulations and be council-approved. With the exception of certain fire safety regulations, the rules pertaining to brick-and-mortar dwellings in South Africa also apply to container homes.

South Africans show interest in container home

Inspired netizens shows keen interesting in owning a container home.

ndlovukazinobuhle responded:

"We just need land ."

pum_passion commented:

"Perfect idea for the Laliz/village arrangement; when I visit, I have my own space."

kumbeehengari replied:

"Definitely on my property bucket list ."

Senpairific commented:

"Amazing, I've always wanted this."

KhazimlaKhanti said:

"Does the Social Development Department assist? Or do you need approved foundation plans for a shipping container?"

Ms_Money_Bags#1 wrote:

"Instead of RDP, this is stunning."

