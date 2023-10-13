A South African TikTokker showed off a stunning kitchen renovation for just R23 000

The post shows the kitchen's new olive green cabinets and gold handles, giving the space a modern and stylish look.

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the renovation, with many asking for the renovator's impressive services

A TikTok post of a newly renovated kitchen had many South Africans in awe.

Social media users were impressed by a revamped kitchen worth R23K. Image: @user1011329425105/TikTok, Tim Robberts

Source: TikTok

TikTok video shows remodelled kitchen

The post shared by @user1011329425105 shows before and after images of the small kitchen which went from old and basic to modern and stylish, boasting stunning olive green cabinets with gold handles and white countertops.

According to the post, the kitchen renovation cost R23 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Click here to view the TikTok post.

Your home reflects your personal style, and a renovation is a great way to put your stamp on things. When you see the finished product, it's a feeling of true satisfaction to know that you've created a uniquely yours space.

Netizens in awe of stunning kitchen revamp

Many netizens fell in love with the beautifully renovated kitchen and showed an interest in using @user1011329425105's services.

mapula029 said:

"Please come to Limpopo I need this at this price."

Only_Shonee commented:

"Thank you for including the price."

Exquisite store responded:

"I'm loving the colour ."

Jo-anne replied:

"Mina ngicela bathroom renovation?"

edwinseabelo commented:

"Is the countertop a marble?"

Woman's panel-ready fridge blends seamlessly into kitchen

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a gogo unveiling her unique custom-made fridge grabbed the attention of many social media users.

The footage posted on TikTok shows the woman approaching the fridge which boasts stylish craftsmanship and was made to look exactly like her white kitchen cabinets, making it a panel-ready refrigerator.

With today's ever-evolving technology, panel-ready refrigerators on the market offer homeowners extra options for blending their new appliances into their existing decor, Duerden Appliance states.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News