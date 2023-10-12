A TikTok video of a couple rocking matching camouflage outfits has gone viral, with social media users reacting with amusement and awe.

The couple is seen walking hand-in-hand on the sidewalk in their matching outfits, which some netizens have joked resemble military uniforms.

Others have praised the couple for their creativity and sense of humour, and for showing off their love for each other in such a unique way

A couple had netizens talking when a video of them in matching camouflage outfits went viral. Image: @oswele99/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video of a couple rocking matching outfits had social media users amused and in awe.

TikTok video shows couple hitting the town in their matching outfits

When you see two people dressed in the same clothes, it's naturally going to stand out. It's not something you see every day, which is why it's so attention-grabbing.

The footage posted on TikTok by @oswele99 shows the couple walking in on the sidewalk in their matching camouflage outfits holding each other hand-in-hand.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to the matching couple

Matching outfits can be a fun and playful way for couples to show their affection for each other. It's also a great way to show off their creative side and their sense of humour.

Many netizens reacted to the video with jokes and sweet comments.

user3859951985471 reacted:

"Ngama black mamba."

Powder replied:

"Phambili nge war ."

Witness_Hype33 said:

"Kwa love lives here ."

CEE wrote:

"I have known them since 2015, they are always wearing matching clothes and holding hands ."

said:

"Bathong amasosha omzabalazo."

SIBA LE PANGELA replied:

" Amavikela mbuso nge camouflage ."

Haphasasa McCober commented:

"Ama pythons ."

Source: Briefly News