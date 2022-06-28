A picture of a cute couple wearing matching outfits divided the people of Mzansi on social media with their feels

Twitter user @thuso_thelejane shared the picture of the couple claiming this is a level of a relationship not many have tasted

Some were all for the matching outfits while others believe the woman was responsible for it and the man is in danger

When you get to the matching outfit stage of your relationship you are either head over heels in love or in troubles, LOL. So, when the people of Mzansi saw a couple in matching outfits, they had a lot to say.

Twitter user @thuso_thelejane shared a picture of a cute couple wearing matching Adidas shirts and jean shorts. Image: Getty Images

There are a lot of quirky relationship stages that some will just never do… like wearing matching King and Queen shirts or getting their significant others name tattooed on them.

“11:11

“This stage in a relationship ”

The snap divides the people of Mzansi in the comment section

While the couple looked snazzy, some just could not get passed the matching outfits. There are those who think this is the cutest thing and others who feel it is pure torture.

Take a look at the mixed feels:

@DODO_MASONDO has never been this blessed:

“None of my boyfriends would agree.”

@Neo_Mnero7 thinks this is the danger zone, LOL:

“Most dangerous stage ke lesi they even iron your underwear.”

@SiyaMax can’t even find a date:

“Peeps outchea doing advanced stages... that time am still tryna find someone to start initial stage with... inde lendlela!!!”

@Xesibles knows the true beauty of it:

@ChrisExcel102 knows who wears the pants here:

Mzansi people went all in on a picture of a family wearing matching outfits that were dubbed "SA Gucci”

In related news, Briefly News reported that matching outfits are cute, but choosing blanket material as “the look”, is definitely questionable. A snap of a fam wearing proudly African blankets as means of matching outfits left the comment section blazing.

Most people have had a moment where they have worn an overly floral item of clothing that could easily be mistaken for curtains, but purposefully wearing blankets is not a choice many make.

Twitter user @Dipuo1026 proudly shared the family snap introducing “The Tjales”. The picture shows the fam wearing outfits made from blankets… even their accessories had a splash of the famous fabric. It is a lot!

