A 20-year-old South African mother inspired many with her story of owning her own home

Mikateko Alicia shared her pride and joy in her new home, which she looks forward to filling with memories with her daughter

Moved South Africans showered Mikateko with love and congratulations, wishing her well in her new place

A young mother inspired many South Africans when she shared the good news of owning her own home at the age of 20.

Young mother finally has a house to call her own

Briefly News shared a Facebook post about 's feat along with a photo of her dangling the keys to her humble abode.

Owning a home gives you a place to call your own where you can feel safe and secure.

Reflecting on the proud moment, Mikateko said:

"I own at 20. This ain't much to y'all, but it's a home to my daughter. Looking forward to all the memories we are going to make in our home," says Mikateko Alicia.

Mikateko's story is a reminder that anything is possible if you set your mind to it and work hard. It can also be a source of motivation for other young mothers who are struggling to achieve their goals.

Mzansi showers young homeowner with love

South Africans responded with congratulatory messages for Mikateko and wished her well as she looked forward to turning her shack into a cosy home for herself and her baby girl.

Lerato Maebane said:

"Congratulations, nana, may God see you through."

Shenaz Abdul Wahab replied:

"When you are grateful for small things, God will give you greater things."

Tshepiso Mhati commented:

"New beginning and congratulations."

Melvin Vico commented:

"What a wow, she's only 20 years old. Congratulations to her; I'm over 30 and still staying at a parent's house."

Nomathamsanqa Mmalunga Plaatjie wrote:

"Congratulations, Nana."

Lovely mother posts photos of her new place on the socials

