A stunner has social media buzzing after heading online to share the good news of her first-ever home purchase

The petite lady also shared a few cute snaps from the big day

Supportive social media users took to the comments section and a few disappointing haters were definitely put in their place

An inspiring young woman has headed online to celebrate the purchase of her very first home. The new apartment owner posted a few snaps on social media and shared her genuine excitement with the rest of South Africa.

, @thatodinalane shared the cool post.

"Homeowners' association," she confidently captioned the tweet along with a smiling face and three hearts.

While most social media users headed to the comments section and wished the young lady well on her timely achievement, a few haters threw some shade her way.

Not to worry though, the homeowner's supporters cheekily clapped back on her behalf.

Check out some of the comments below:

@julius_thamana said:

"Wow, congratulations, very inspiring."

@SiceloSithole9 said:

"Black child, it's possible. Congrats. You can also do it regardless of age."

@TshepisoMadubs said:

"When young people make it."

@Gimik34232886 said:

"This girl cannot come and claim that this is her house when she hasn't paid it in full...She is supposed to say, 'The bank's house and it might be mine in 20 years.' "

@siyolise_mokobi said:

"Not you being a hater."

@KnowlyNgwane said:

"Poverty made most of us believes that people who make it in life are indebted and people who possess nothing don't have debts, such a shame."

Proud man shows off the house he built for parents: #BlackSuccess

In similar home news, Briefly News previously reported that a local man has headed online to share snaps of the incredible improvements he's made to his elderly parents' home. While it's not clear if the young many simply made a few alterations or moved the family into a new home altogether, the results were definitely eye-catching.

Heading online, @Lebzit shared the good news.

"Some call it Black Tax. I call it Black Success," he captioned the inspirational post.

While many social media users felt touched by the man's post, it quickly sparked a heated debate. Many social media users headed to the comments section and shared their own thoughts about whether or not it was necessary to build their parents a house.

Check out some of the comments below:

@BrianMatonsi said:

"It's an illustration of what you can do if you are not such a bum with your money."

@SboniseniGaxa said:

"You even upgraded the neighbour's houses and took out the street pole uyaspana mfo."

@JasonKhumalo2 said:

"All roofs of neighbours have changed as well. Well done to the kids in this hood for upgrading their parents' houses."

@KasieNova said:

"This isn't the same house, but let's focus on the fact that upgrading Kini isn't black tax, it's called responsibility. Salute bafo, kwande."

@RevTapsLiphoko said:

"Black tax is not a negative notion. No need to gloat and throw shade. Do good and take pride in it. Walk your journey in your own shoes because you won't ever walk in any other's shoes."

@AtinJozwa said:

"In life it's always like that, while others will congratulate you, others will look for something to attack you about.... well-done brother, that's awesome job well done."

Source: Briefly.co.za