A young man from Delft is in hot water after he allegedly set his pit bulls on Anti-Gang Unit members

Officers were searching the property and found a firearm, ammunition and drugs inside the house

The incident drew mixed reactions from social media users online, with some supporting the youngster

A 21-year-old was arrested after he set his pit bulls on members of the Anti-Gang Unit. Image: Dan Baillie/ 500px/ Brenton Geach

WESTERN CAPE - A 21-year-old man has landed himself in hot water after he set his three pit bulls on police officers.

The incident happened on Saturday, 18 January, as members from the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) were conducting searches in the area. Officers were searching for firearms at the youngster’s property when he incited his dogs to attack them.

Police forced to defend themselves

According to police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie, the officers were forced to use rubber bullets to defend themselves after the youngster set the dogs on them.

They were finally able to arrest the 21-year-old and searched the house afterwards. Officers found a Taurus pistol with nine 45 calibre rounds of ammunition and ten mandrax tablets as well as a sachet containing tik.

The youngster now faces charges for inciting the dogs to attack officers, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of drugs.

Anti-Gang Unit members had to defend themselves against the attack of the dogs. Image: Brenton Geach

The dogs have developed a reputation over the years, but Briefly News previously spoke to dog behaviourist, George Van Huyssteen, who advised what to do should a pit bull attack you.

South Africans weigh in on the incident

The youngster’s actions sparked mixed reactions on social media, as some defended the dogs, while others felt as if the 21-year-old should face further punishment.

Jason Costa said:

“Honestly, a pit bull would attack anyone that is a stranger to it. Police just want an excuse to arrest this man, but I reckon a smart lawyer would easily win this case.”

Nyiko Law added:

“Wrongful arrest. He didn't; they saw their owner under attack, and they defended him. My dog could've done the same😂.”

Sizwe Madonsela said:

“Pitbull doesn't need to be set up; it just attacks.”

Sipho Shamase added:

“This guy deserves a case of bells.”

Accede Mhofela Mabhena stated:

“They must set other pit bulls on him so that he can feel the same consequences.”

Websta Websta said:

“I wish all those who praise this utterly stupid action can get robbed with a gun or their family members get robbed so that they see the very seriousness of that scenario. They use the same dogs to rob you, and you cannot escape.”

Lucky Mashele Kamajika added:

“This should concern us as a nation, but people laugh as if there's something funny here. Unfortunately, if we rejoice in such behaviour, criminals will do as they wish, and there will be nowhere to run to seek help.”

George Mulenga stated:

“🤣 I'm not laughing. Some people in this country are just insane.”

Mafikizolo Ndlovu said:

“Hebanna. Our country is a movie🎥🍿.”

