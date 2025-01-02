A clip featuring a dog’s unexpected New Year’s Eve antics has Mzansi social media users buzzing

The viral video captured the dog's hilarious reaction to seeing fireworks going off in the middle of the night

TikTok users were both entertained and impressed, with thousands sharing their thoughts and laughs

A woman showed her dog's reaction to fireworks. Image: @_an_ti_que/TikTok and stock photo/Getty

Source: UGC

Fireworks and dogs are usually a no-go combo, but one pup is here to break all the rules! On New Year’s Eve, a pet owner captured their dog going full-on wild at the sight of a sparkling cracker perched on the gate.

Dog enjoys fireworks show

The pup is seen on the TikTok page @_an_ti_que_ charging toward the sparklers. He jumped up and down like it just found a new favourite toy.

Meanwhile, a guy in the background keeps hyping the dog up, yelling, “Yes boy!” with extreme excitement.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Why are dogs scared of fireworks?

According to the Kennel Club, most dogs fear fireworks due to the loud noises, bright flashes, and intense smells they create. The unpredictability of the bursts often triggers their fight-or-flight instinct.

Watch the video below:

The video, which has racked up over 290k views, left netizens cracking up and stunned by the brave doggo.

See some reactions below:

@presidentmafiliba said:

"Inja yakini iyaphapha."

@lesedimabaso315 commented:

"A very rare and brave dog that loves fire works. 🤣🤣"

@nwaphillipfelamuni wrote:

"Not my dog shem even now she's still in the garage hiding. 🤣🤣"

@Ookuhlekodwa shared:

"My dog too, 😂😭 she even destroys flowers trying to reach fire works."

@skhumba231 posted:

"This year is not the year of problems you see even the dog is happy and not scared of fireworks. 😂😂"

@SweetDandelion highlighted:

"'Yes, boy! Yes, boy! Yeeees! Yeeeees' 🤣🤣 SA is a planet bathong."

@kagi mentioned:

"Oh, Bobby entered 2025 in a good mood bathong. 🥺💃🏾 Love this. ❤️😂"

@shyshy added:

"He's such a vibe. 🥰🥰🥰"

3 Other trending dog stories

One pet owner was spotted spoiling his dog with KFC and the pictures sparked a social media frenzy.

An obedient dog showed his owner that he wanted her to say a prayer before he could enjoy his meal.

A TikTok video of a kasi dog chilling on a roof made South Africans on social media burst into laughter.

Source: Briefly News