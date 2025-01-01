One pet owner was spotted spoiling his dog with good old KFC and sparked a social media frenzy

Pictures show the little pup happily munching on the famous fried chicken bought just for him

Netizens had jokes, saying the man was caught up in festive splurging vibes and might regret it later

A dog owner spoiled his pet with KFC meat. Image: Stock photo/Getty and Face Of African Media/Facebook

Mzansi peeps, we’ve officially seen it all. Lol, in the latest episode of judging how people spend their hard-earned money, a pet owner became an online hot topic.

Finger-lickin’ treat for a dog

He decided to treat his puppy to a full-on KFC feast and the snaps are making the rounds on social media. They show the dog chomping down on some crispy KFC, living the good life while his owner stands by, clearly proud of his splurge.

Can dogs eat chicken?

According to PetMD, giving fried chicken to dogs is not recommended. The high-fat content can lead to digestive issues and serious health problems, especially if consumed in large amounts. Also, fried chicken often contains some seasonings which are toxic to dogs.

People had mixed opinions about this boujee doggo moment. Some argued that the gent was wasting his money.

Hloni Ndamase said:

"If you love your dog you will understand. 💔❤️"

Katlego Lkaneng joked:

"O hlolwa ke bonus. 🖐🤣🤔"

Itzz Stann commented:

"I doubt the guy is really rich."

Tshepo Mosetlha joked:

"Come January you will eat that bobi of yours. 🤧🤞"

Roy Royce thought:

"This guy first ate the meat and then gave the dog bones."

GumedeRhy Rsa stated:

"Bakuloyile."

Thabiso Machitje mentioned:

"He doesn't know that R50,000 ha se niks. He must ask us. He will remember that KFC."

Mapholoba Jan Cure added:

"Yeah Mr dollar help me please, I'm hungry. 🤲 🦴"

