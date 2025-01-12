Johannesburg Checkers Worker Shows Off Beautiful Colleagues in TikTok Video, SA in Love
- One person working at Checkers decided to show the internet that there are some pretty women who work there
- A video shows multiple employees at Checkers whom the TikTok creator thought were beautiful
- The clip about the women who work at Checkers in Ekurhuleni received a lot of attention on social media
A woman on TikTok who works at Checkers decided to show people that she has stunning co-workers. In a video, she filmed everyone she deemed attractive who works at the Carnival Mall branch.
The video shared by the Checkers employee received more than 30,000 likes. People thoroughly enjoyed the video as they complimented the women.
Checkers worker shows attractive colleagues
In a TikTok video shared by @neilwe.matlaisane, she captioned the video stating that she was going to greet everyone she thought was a 10 out of 10 at work. The Checkers staff went around the store filming her colleagues' reactions to being filmed. Watch the video below to see her selection:
SA falls in love with Checkers workers
Many people commented that they would want to visit the Checkers branch just for the stunning ladies. Online users were raving about the many beautiful women. Read the comments of peeps picking their fave Checkers employee below:
Thwala_manT said:
"Yohh! 'Lerato' made me write my first TikTok comment... 🥺"
Gugulethu16 exclaimed:
"The first, hun😭"
Constable Mabhena asked:
"Tell Lerato ke kopa chance."
𝕋ℍ𝔼𝕄𝔹𝔸 was impressed:
"😭The first girl is fire."
your_father speculated:
"I'm sure the gents working here are dizzy every day. Imagine working with a lot of pretty huns😭"
Sodumo declared:
"Driving all the way from Joburg South to Checkers Carnival Mall 😭"
Source: Briefly News
