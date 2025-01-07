Global site navigation

Mzansi Shopper's Playful Antics With Cashier Go Viral on TikTok, Leaving SA in Stitches
Mzansi Shopper's Playful Antics With Cashier Go Viral on TikTok, Leaving SA in Stitches

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • One shopper went viral on social media over her playful antics with a cashier in one of the stores in South Africa
  • The TikTok video sparked laughter and amusement among online users and gained massive traction
  • People reacted with mixed emotions as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

One can never be bored in Mzansi, and a shopper proved just that in a video making rounds online.

A TikTok video shows a shopper's playful antics with a cashier, which amused many.
A shopper's playful antics with a cashier left many people in SA cracking up with laughter. Image: @kearabetsoekhotle
Source: TikTok

Shopper's playful antics with cashier

The clip shared by TikTok user @kearabetsoekhotle caught the attention of many people on the internet, leaving mixed reactions among social media users.

In the video, the shopper returns all the items she placed on the till backward each time the cashier is about to scan them. The shopper's hilarious antics amused the Pick n Pay cashier and left netizens cracking up in laughter.

@kearabetsoekhotle's video went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication. While taking to TikTok caption, @kearabetsoekhotle poked fun at her big sister, saying:

"My sister is such a clown."

Take a look at the hilarious video of the shopper and cashier below:

Mzansi reacts to the funny TikTok video

The online community had mixed reactions as many flooded the comments section cracking jokes while others shared their thoughts, saying:

Pawerade was amused:

"I like the attitude of this cashier good gerl cc klk.sometime icustomers ziyathanda udlala nokujoke sometime funeka uhlale uje cc."

Salome_lulu07 expressed:

"Sometimes we need to play around nje."

Rethabile simply said:

"Try it at ShopRite."

Ntsika was entertained:

"Boredom is a choice apheMzantsi Sana. Good girl."

User commented:

"At least she became your stress reliever."

Source: Briefly News

