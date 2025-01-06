One lady in South Africa poked fun at online users as she showed off her packed fridge for the world to see

The January blues are here, and one woman in South Africa took to her social media account to poke fun at online users.

Woman flaunts stocked January fridge

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @kathryntape88, shared a video in which she flexed her fully stocked January fridge, which caused a massive buzz on social media.

In the babe's fridge, she had chicken, beef, game meat, goat meat, pork, and so much more. @kathryntape88, also went on to poke fun at netizens, saying:

"January for who? Say no to cabbage."

The video sparked laughter on social media, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

South Africans chime in

People reacted as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some simply shared their thoughts.

Nku Lee said:

"It's me this January. Next week, I will be braaing every day, just to show off."

Mandabane1 shared:

"I don’t know when last I was broke ngo January, I prepare for January and February more than December."

QJP expressed:

"Let's go!!!.. Found my people."

Tcy wrote:

"Can I visit just for January, I promise I will leave once 1st of February."

Nomasonto commented:

"Happy you. Mine has been empty since Novomber. In December, at least, I had 5kg chicken pieces."

