A South African man went viral online after showcasing his dance moves, and people were amused

The clip gained massive traction online, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

The gent amused netizens as they took to the comments section with jokes and laughter

A man in Mzansi set the internet ablaze with his amusing dance moves in a video making rounds online.

A Cape Town road worker amused many with his dance moves in a video. Image: visit_capetown

Source: Instagram

Road worker makes motorists' day with his dance moves

A video posted by visit_capetown on Instagram shows a road worker from the mother city dancing and enjoying his time while working.

The man entertained many people who were in their cars with his moves, and the footage went on to become a hit on Instagram, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

Watch the funny clip below:

SA love the man's vibe

Social media users reacted to the roadworker's video as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some simply cracked jokes.

Franco. du.Plessis said:

"Love it when people are themselves and just being who they are."

Rebeccahelenmusic added:

"Love it! Roadworks and a show."

Itswian expressed:

"Is it just me, or is he dancing perfectly according to the song."

Ruthiemcl.1 commented:

"What a joy to see."

Tahra_sergeant shared:

"This guy needs a flipping medal."

