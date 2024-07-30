A man amused many people on the internet with his impressive dance moves on the roadside

The clip gained considerable attraction online, generating many views, loads of comments and likes

The gent's moves amused social media users as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One gentleman warmed many people's hearts online with his vibe and impressive dance moves.

A stop-and-go roadworker showed off his impressive dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @toyahshiks.

Stop-and-go roadworker dances in a video

The footage shared by @toyahshiks on TikTok shows a man who works as a stop-and-go roadworker dancing with all the joy in the world.

@toyahshiks, who shared the clip, revealed in her caption that she was dancing in her car, and the man noticed, so he followed suit.

"I was doing my happy dance in the car, and this gentleman noticed and joined me…..sana I increased the volume and opened the windows while cheering for him I live for these moments," the lady wrote.

The man busted off some fire moves, and his vibe amazed social media users. @toyahshiks's clip was well received, and it became a hit on the video platform, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the amusing footage of the man breaking it down on the dance floor below:

People love the man's vibe

Netizens reacted to the stop-and-go roadworker's video as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some simply cracked jokes.

Oloratobrian said:

"He is the vibe."

Mnary Rams shared:

"These are the people I appreciate, including petrol attendants. They never miss an opportunity to dance."

TheRussianButin commented:

"Stress-free gent."

Nomusa Mpanza wrote:

"This is so beautiful."

Thabile expressed:

"No amount of money can buy this happiness."

