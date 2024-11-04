“You’re the Best Mama”: Cashier Touches the Hearts of Mzansi After Going To Work With Baby
- A mom who values her job took an extra step to protect her employment and her daughter when she did not have a babysitter
- The mom gained empathy from Mzansi peeps after her cli[ made it on TikTok
- Social media users motivated the young hun to continue pushing even when the journey gets difficult
A video of a woman juggling between motherhood and her job made it to social media, leaving the online community feeling like extending a helping hand.
A gentleman shared the video on the video streaming platform under his user handle @christopher.marok, and it reached 100K views and 4.6K likes.
The mom at work with her baby
The video post shows the mom who works at a fast-food establishment as a cashier operating the till while carrying her baby on her arm. TikTok user who shared the post accompanied it with an explanatory caption, sharing:
"She didn't have a babysitter but still came to work."
See the post here.
Mzansi shows the mom support
After seeing the post, social media users praised the lady for being a good parent and tackling her essential duties. Some took to the comment section to offer to babysit for the mom when she needed help.
User @Momo🥰said:
"You are strong girl, love."
User @ntonto added:
"You are the best mama."
User @Zinhle N Goliath extended a helping hand, commenting:
"Can I be the babysitter? You don't have to pay me❤."
User @Nomsa also joined those who offered free babysitting services:
"I'm here, I can babysit your kids."
User @Dede noted:
"Eish ezinye izinto zizwisa ubuhlungu. Kodwa ke gal kuzolunga❤️(some things bring a lot of pain, but it will be ok girl)."
User @Mkandawikegrace shared:
"Brave mama, much ❤ 💖."
SA woman chooses to look after her child over a job
Briefly News previously reported on a young mom who received love from Mzans peeps after choosing to take care of her child over a job.
The post caught the attention of many social media users, who shared the same sentiments and understood that it was not an easy decision.
