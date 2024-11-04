A mom who values her job took an extra step to protect her employment and her daughter when she did not have a babysitter

The mom gained empathy from Mzansi peeps after her clip made it on TikTok

Social media users motivated the young hun to continue pushing even when the journey gets difficult

A video of a woman juggling between motherhood and her job made it to social media, leaving the online community feeling like extending a helping hand.

A gentleman shared the video on the video streaming platform under his user handle @christopher.marok, and it reached 100K views and 4.6K likes.

The mom at work with her baby

The video post shows the mom who works at a fast-food establishment as a cashier operating the till while carrying her baby on her arm. TikTok user who shared the post accompanied it with an explanatory caption, sharing:

"She didn't have a babysitter but still came to work."

Mzansi shows the mom support

After seeing the post, social media users praised the lady for being a good parent and tackling her essential duties. Some took to the comment section to offer to babysit for the mom when she needed help.

User @Momo🥰said:

"You are strong girl, love."

User @ntonto added:

"You are the best mama."

User @Zinhle N Goliath extended a helping hand, commenting:

"Can I be the babysitter? You don't have to pay me❤."

User @Nomsa also joined those who offered free babysitting services:

"I'm here, I can babysit your kids."

User @Dede noted:

"Eish ezinye izinto zizwisa ubuhlungu. Kodwa ke gal kuzolunga❤️(some things bring a lot of pain, but it will be ok girl)."

User @Mkandawikegrace shared:

"Brave mama, much ❤ 💖."

