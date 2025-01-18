Global site navigation

5 Year Old Saves Thousands With R5 Coins and Covers Stationery Expenses in TikTok Video
People

5 Year Old Saves Thousands With R5 Coins and Covers Stationery Expenses in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • A proud parent showed off the valuable financial lessons she is instilling in her child from an early age
  • People were thoroughly impressed by the post showing how the child has learned the importance of saving
  • Online users were in awe after seeing the amount of progress a very young child made to save money

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A TikTok video showed people that anyone of any age can save a lot of money. One mother was extremely proud of her 5-year-old's discipline.

A TikTok video shows 5 year old's savings
A TikTok video shows a proud mom who shared that her five-year-old saved enough to buy his own school supplies. Image: @munchboxbykatekanim
Source: TikTok

The video of the child's savings received more than 2,000 likes. People commented on the video raving about the kid and the mom.

5-year-old saves over R1k for stationery

In a TikTok video by @munchboxbykatekanim, she posted a video of her child's piggy bank. The 5-year-old collected coins throughout 2024, which amounted to R2,000, covering his stationery. Watch the video:

Read also

"Creativity at its best": Woman uses Checkers60 bags to cover school books, SA amazed by clever hack

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA applauds mom's money-saving 5-year-old

Online users commented that she was doing a good job with her child. People heaped praise on the mother for teaching her child financial principles. Finance institution Old Mutual encourages teaching kids about saving using a clear piggy bank like @munchboxbykatekanim did, it helps children keep track of their progress.

Tebo's Bakeshop wrote:

"Same thing I did last year, got my babies to start selling sweets and all that was put in their piggy."

Boitshepo_Kekana gushed:

"Love it🥰"

debbieman0 cheered:

"Boss child🥰"

queenteescents was in love:

"🥰Well done to you both."

luvagraphics_PrintWorkX gushed:

"This is brilliant 🥺"

Marinda Swart shared:

"Soo cool, my daughter sells colour pictures and uses the money to buy school stuff for her and two friends ."

DineoCraftyCo was impressed:

"You are a true inspiration😭🌸💕 "

4 other kids who saved money

Read also

"Father's love is the best": Dad's emotional prayer for daughter’s 1st day in Grade 8 melts hearts

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: