5 Year Old Saves Thousands With R5 Coins and Covers Stationery Expenses in TikTok Video
- A proud parent showed off the valuable financial lessons she is instilling in her child from an early age
- People were thoroughly impressed by the post showing how the child has learned the importance of saving
- Online users were in awe after seeing the amount of progress a very young child made to save money
A TikTok video showed people that anyone of any age can save a lot of money. One mother was extremely proud of her 5-year-old's discipline.
The video of the child's savings received more than 2,000 likes. People commented on the video raving about the kid and the mom.
5-year-old saves over R1k for stationery
In a TikTok video by @munchboxbykatekanim, she posted a video of her child's piggy bank. The 5-year-old collected coins throughout 2024, which amounted to R2,000, covering his stationery. Watch the video:
"Creativity at its best": Woman uses Checkers60 bags to cover school books, SA amazed by clever hack
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
SA applauds mom's money-saving 5-year-old
Online users commented that she was doing a good job with her child. People heaped praise on the mother for teaching her child financial principles. Finance institution Old Mutual encourages teaching kids about saving using a clear piggy bank like @munchboxbykatekanim did, it helps children keep track of their progress.
Tebo's Bakeshop wrote:
"Same thing I did last year, got my babies to start selling sweets and all that was put in their piggy."
Boitshepo_Kekana gushed:
"Love it🥰"
debbieman0 cheered:
"Boss child🥰"
queenteescents was in love:
"🥰Well done to you both."
luvagraphics_PrintWorkX gushed:
"This is brilliant 🥺"
Marinda Swart shared:
"Soo cool, my daughter sells colour pictures and uses the money to buy school stuff for her and two friends ."
DineoCraftyCo was impressed:
"You are a true inspiration😭🌸💕 "
4 other kids who saved money
- A young girl patiently put away money and was pleased to find more than R2 0000 savings.
- Online users were amused by a child who was desperate to get to his savings and resorted to using a butter knife.
- Kids melted Mzansi hearts when they added money to their toy banks in a wholesome TikTok video.
- Children got involved in saving money early and they added an impressive amount to the family savings.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za