A proud parent showed off the valuable financial lessons she is instilling in her child from an early age

People were thoroughly impressed by the post showing how the child has learned the importance of saving

Online users were in awe after seeing the amount of progress a very young child made to save money

A TikTok video showed people that anyone of any age can save a lot of money. One mother was extremely proud of her 5-year-old's discipline.

A TikTok video shows a proud mom who shared that her five-year-old saved enough to buy his own school supplies. Image: @munchboxbykatekanim

Source: TikTok

The video of the child's savings received more than 2,000 likes. People commented on the video raving about the kid and the mom.

5-year-old saves over R1k for stationery

In a TikTok video by @munchboxbykatekanim, she posted a video of her child's piggy bank. The 5-year-old collected coins throughout 2024, which amounted to R2,000, covering his stationery. Watch the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA applauds mom's money-saving 5-year-old

Online users commented that she was doing a good job with her child. People heaped praise on the mother for teaching her child financial principles. Finance institution Old Mutual encourages teaching kids about saving using a clear piggy bank like @munchboxbykatekanim did, it helps children keep track of their progress.

Tebo's Bakeshop wrote:

"Same thing I did last year, got my babies to start selling sweets and all that was put in their piggy."

Boitshepo_Kekana gushed:

"Love it🥰"

debbieman0 cheered:

"Boss child🥰"

queenteescents was in love:

"🥰Well done to you both."

luvagraphics_PrintWorkX gushed:

"This is brilliant 🥺"

Marinda Swart shared:

"Soo cool, my daughter sells colour pictures and uses the money to buy school stuff for her and two friends ."

DineoCraftyCo was impressed:

"You are a true inspiration😭🌸💕 "

4 other kids who saved money

A young girl patiently put away money and was pleased to find more than R2 0000 savings.

Online users were amused by a child who was desperate to get to his savings and resorted to using a butter knife.

Kids melted Mzansi hearts when they added money to their toy banks in a wholesome TikTok video.

Children got involved in saving money early and they added an impressive amount to the family savings.

Source: Briefly News