One family worked on saving money throughout 2024, and they started the new year on a good note

A TikTok video showed the wholesome moment when the whole family gathered to count their savings

People were motivated after seeing how even the youngest in the family made a difference with their money

An adorable family went viral on TikTok with their money-saving skills. The video of the family gathering and showing all their money savings made for a heartwarming scene.

A TikTok video shows a family of six who each opened their money tins. Image: @tisetsozukiswamkw

Source: TikTok

The family's video received more than 50,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were impressed that they got their kids involved in saving.

Family opens piggy banks

A post on TikTok by @tisetsozukiswamkw shows a family of six, including the mother and father, opening their money tins. The youngest saved R614, while the oldest siblings saved R2 500. The mother had the biggest amount of savings at r5 470 the wild dad saved R1 000. All the money amounted to R12 707 in savings among the family members. Watch the video below:

SA applauds family

Many people were in awe of how the family got everyone to save. They praised the parents for teaching their children money management. Others also gushed over the dad, assuming he had to provide all the savings.

Kelesitse commented:

"Hello mama, How do you get the kids to participate? I don't give my kids pocket money, but I really want to start teaching them money principles."

Mpo❤️ wrote:

"Not daddy taking credit for Yamihle's savings😂"

Doongky added:

"Daddy got less because he is giving everyone the money🥺"

Mo💛🌻said:

"The way I wouldn't be able to sleep with my 200 sitting in a skaftin ijoo😭"

Tise_M, the creator replied:

"Yoooh, it's not easy, but the end goal is much more enjoyable."

Lelethu Yolanda added:

"Dad being able to still save up after probably providing for the family throughout the year is also a goal ✨🙂 "

roselisa97 was impressed:

"That's a nice, teaching them how to save money."

4 other money tin savings reveals

Source: Briefly News