“Less Than R27k”: Woman Shows Affordable Way to Travel to Dubai for 7 Days

A local woman shared with South Africans how they could travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for less than R27 000

She shared that travellers could enjoy the city for seven days and partake in fun activities, which included a camel ride

Some social media users loved the deal they were presented with, while others had their doubts about the affordable trip

A woman intrigued Mzansi after sharing an affordable way to travel to the luxurious city of Dubai. Images: @zandile08 / TikTok, Deejpilot / Getty Images

Many people enjoy travelling but may love it even more when it doesn't break the bank.

Recently, a woman shared tips for planning an affordable week-long stay in Dubai, making exploring the luxurious destination more accessible for budget-conscious travellers.

Habibi, come to Dubai

Travel content creator Zandile shared with TikTok users that they could spend seven days in the well-known city of the United Arab Emirates for "less than R27 000" when they choose to travel with the agency Resident of the Sky.

The trip is scheduled from 5 to 12 March and requires a R5 000 deposit.

Zandile shared that the package included the following:

Return flight from South Africa to Dubai. Airport transfers. A seven-night stay at a five-star hotel. Breakfast daily. UAE tourist visa. Desert safari and Miracle Garden activities.

A glimpse of Dubai's popular Miracle Garden. Image: Olga Bryukhova

The traveller also shared the busy and fun-filled itinerary in the video, which included camel rides and a fire show.

Affordable Dubai trip baffles SA

While some social media users were interested in the budget-friendly trip to the affluent Middle Eastern city, others thought the deal was too good to be true and shared their thoughts.

Given that it is still Januworry, @theresaratsupa_ told the woman:

"We need enough time to gather our coins."

@its_flex.ww humorously shared:

"I only have R68."

An intrigued @selinakwetla said:

"Activities included, wow, that's not bad."

@user9796556716151 wrote in the comment section:

"The way I want to go to Dubai, but I’m scared of the language barrier and different money."

@amino_guj couldn't believe what they had heard in the video and shared their opinion of the costs of the city:

"Not true. It's expensive living in Dubai. You’ll pay between R1000 and R1500 for a plate of food."

@oretlhogonolofatse_20 laughed and told people:

"You will wait at the airport."

