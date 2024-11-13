Three Mzansi ladies posted a TikTok video trying the viral Dubai chocolate and paid R400 for the slab

They taste-tested the luxury treat in a car and at the end of the short clip gave their honest verdict

South Africans in the comments section were unconvinced, and many said they’d never pay that much

Three ladies recently got their hands on the viral R400 Dubai chocolate. They eagerly tried it out in a parked car and shared their reactions.

SA women sample pricey chocolate

The brown and green treat was bought at Dischem. According to them, the chocolate is worth the hype. They raved about the taste and said it was worth the splurge.

Taste test video intrigues Mzansi

The video shared on the TikTokk account @amber.juliana got over 394,000 views in four days. Mzansi was intrigued, but not everyone was sold.

Watch the video below:

While the tasters enjoyed it, commenters had strong opinions on spending so much on a snack.

See some reactions below:

@Brendylicious stated:

"I'll wait till it's R15 like the PRIME. R400 for a chocolate in this economy is just madness."

@LungileMguni shared:

"The Dubai chocolate was expensive because it was imported, what’s the story behind this price tag?"

@MyTeamMyTeam wrote:

"Is it really worth it? 😭"

@mymommyandkids mentioned:

"Better taste like R400. 😂 How many Cadbury slabs would you get for R400?"

@lynn posted:

"I will never pay that for chocolate, never ever."

@Adeline❤️ asked:

"What does it do? Do I get lose weight when I buy it please? 😭"

@Olwethu_sibiya typed:

"The way me and my siblings would have fought for the uneven sharing of chocolate. 😭😭"

@Ethan🧿 added:

"R400 is actually outrageous. 😭😭"

