One TikTok video shows two women who decided to hop on a food trend that costs an arm and a leg

The friends posted a TikTok vlog of the time they decided to try a food that became popular on social media

Many people were invested as the two ladies got ready to give their review of a highly-priced stuffed chocolate

A woman and her friend decided to review an expensive food. In the TikTok video, the pair seemed excited when they got a hold of an exorbitantly priced sweet treat.

A woman and her friends tasted a chocolate that is valued at R1 000 in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

Many people were invested as the woman got a hold of some viral food. People could not get over the price tag it came with.

Woman tries expensive chocolate

In a TikTok video a woman @jamielee_king and her friend tried a stuffed chocolate that costs more than R1,000. In the video, she gave an honest review of the chocolate, and they weren't impressed. Watch the video of the two women below:

SA amazed by expensive chocolate

Many people applauded the comments to crack jokes about the pricey food. Many said the chocolate would be marked down, and they would wait to try it. Read the comments below:

TheDae said:

"Nothing wrong with cadbury."

az__ wrote:

"Could never be me."

Luniko commented:

"I'll wait for Checkers to lower the price."

Momo M was amused:

"R700 taste like peanut butter never I wait for it to be 50 rand."

Lebohang Mokoena343 joked:

"You biting it akere you're chowing a burger."

TikTokker’s hilarious review on dragon fruit has SA busting

Briefly News previously reported that a largely followed Mzansi TikTok babe decided to review the exotic fruit known as dragon fruit. Sis' hilarious reaction left followers howling!

We definitely live in a time where people will try the strangest things and claim to like them just because it is cool. Dragon fruit has become a thing because of its exotic appearance, but it doesn't seem to amount to all the hype it has been given.

TikTok user @reabetswemoloto.5 decided to see what all the hype around dragon fruit was. So, she went to Checkers, bought one and filmed a video trying it for the first time.

Source: Briefly News