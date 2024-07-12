A TikTok video comparing prices of food and drinks between Thailand and South Africa has gone viral

The video shows significantly lower prices for items in Thailand compared to South Africa

The post has sparked a lot of interest, with many people expressing surprise and considering relocating to Thailand

A woman sparked intrigue after comparing prices of food and drinks in Thailand and South Africa. Image: @tinastravels95

If one woman's video is anything to go by, it would seem that living in Thailand is cheaper than in South Africa.

Woman compares prices in Thailand vs SA

A TikTok video by @tinastravels95 shows her comparing prices of various beverages and food items at a store in Thailand versus Checkers in South Africa.

According to the post, a packet of Lays in Thailand costs R15 and R23 in SA, a buddy Coca-Cola costs R9 and R14 in SA, a can of Coca-Cola costs R6 in Thailand and R10 in SA, a Thai milkshake costs R13 and R18 in SA, and a toasted sandwich costs R15 and about R38 in SA.

SA people consider relocating to Thailand

The video gained much traction online and left many netizens surprised with how much less things cost in Thailand than in Mzansi.

mouldy.balls6 was considering moving to Thailand:

“Moving to Thailand .”

Thai in SA replied:

“I’m Thai living in SA I felt hurt every time I spent double the money for stuff .”

Gift replied:

“I believe I'm at the wrong country.”

Malz commented:

“That's why I'll keep going back to Thailand. I spend money like monopoly money there .”

Mrs A Amardien wrote:

“So you are saying we must ma all spat to Thailand ne.”

LION replied:

“And Happy ending in THAILAND is cheap as well .”

Veronica Ravele commented:

“I am currently in Thailand. All these items can never beat South African flavours. Thailand will pay for their sins.”

