One gent in SA ruffled some feathers among Mzansi netizens after he showcased the price tag on Mr Price's stockings.

A man complained that Mr Price's stockings are too expensive in a TikTok video. Image: @hmaxima

Source: TikTok

Man complains about Mr Price stockings

TikTok user @hmaxima shared a clip on social media in which he unveiled black stockings being sold at Mr Price.

The man could not fathom how one of the most "essential" pieces for a woman was sold for R90 in one of South Africa's most popular clothing stores. He said in his video the following:

"This is ridiculous, stockings are now R90. It used to be R45 just five years ago. This is ridiculous! How are stockings an essential part of woman, female attire."

While taking to his TikTok caption, @hmaxima expressed himself by simply saying:

"Cyril is literally ruining our economy."

The clip caught the attention of many, gearing loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was not too impressed with the heft price tag for Mr Price stockings

People were not too pleased with the popular retailer's high price, especially considering Mr Price's target market. Many flocked to the comments section to criticize the store for being overpriced.

Fruitl000p shared:

"Mr price has become more expensive. They used to give you a free packet to put your clothes in, now they charge R2 for a small small packet. Blew my mind take your own shopper bag people."

Annie_maka said:

"Mrp will never get my coins."

Judz expressed:

"The sizes are ridiculous!"

Bodyandmindmagic commented:

"I usually buy mine on special at Identify. very strong and lasts long. Never bought them full price."

ItsLindile MaMshengu suggested:

"Go to pep… they’re R54."

