A South African woman on TikTok shared a video showcasing her recent snack haul from Makro

The video impressed viewers with the variety of discounted snacks she bought, including juice boxes, spices, chips, and biscuits

The affordability of the snack haul sparked interest among many South Africans

A woman stocked up on all her favourite goodies for just R530. Image: @good_blessing14

Source: TikTok

A woman went viral on TikTok for showcasing her R530 Makro snack haul.

Woman unboxes snacks from Makro

No matter who you are, a satisfying snack hits the spot. Whether it's a sweet treat or a savoury bite, sometimes you've just got to have something yummy.

TikTok user @good_blessing14 shared a video where she unboxed her numerous snacks purchased from Makro recently.

In the clip, she showed that she bought a variety of juice boxes, spices, chips, and biscuits that were on sale.

Check out the video below:

SA wowed by snack bargains

The video sparked intrigue among many netizens who expressed interest in buying snacks from Makro, too.

smileeyyy was amazed by the many snacks:

"I wouldn't be able to close my eyes at night knowing that there's so much food in the house? ."

A keen Philile Zikhali said:

"Now this is budget friendly ."

I said what I said was impressed by the juice bargain:

"The juice has me shook. The kids are so over Oros and school holidays are coming."

Malesolo_t responded:

"As a student who is able to study while eating snacks, I can buy this."

Love Peace curiously asked:

"What are the delivery fees because there's no Makro here ."

CPT student showcases R1 300 Makro food haul

In more grocery news, Briefly News previously reported that a University of Cape Town student shared a grocery haul video from Makro, and social media users loved it.

Makro shopping spree The young woman @asijonga said she spent R1 300 on the items in the TikTok clip, and she managed to get the basics and many other things.

The footage caught the attention of more than 78 000 Mzansi people. It showcases the student's budget-friendly shopping spree.

