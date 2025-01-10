A man in a TikTok video showed people the savings he managed to gather in 2025 using a simple saving method

The financially savvy gent impressed people on the internet with his stash of cash from the previous year

Online users comment on the man’s wise money moves that he made in 2024 as they proved to be worth it

A TikTok user showed his financially wise side. He demonstrated how he planned for the future by making the right choices in 2024.

A TikTok video shows a man who saved more than R60 000 and many were in awe. Image: @theelastborn90nxumalo

Source: TikTok

The man's video garnered thousands of viewers from online users. The clip had 60,000 likes from inspired netizens.

Man opens money can

In a TikTok clip by @theelastborn90nxumalo, he took pliers to open a can of money. He spilt the cash and coins he saved throughout 2024. The man responded to commenters and revealed that he saved R62 250. Watch the video:

SA split over money tin savings

The man’s savings inspired online users. Many admitted that they have a hard time saving and are tempted to spend their savings when they start.

Latoya88 asked:

"How much did you manage to save, my friend?"

TheeLastBorn90Nxumalo replied:

"R62 250."

Mimi noted:

"This is better than stokvel"

nelsonntsienimamu commented:

"Playstation 5, here I come."

Baby G. admitted:

"It can never be me. Once I have R15 inside the tin, I open it."

thabomokoena104 speculated:

"The guy is not a South African. You can see he's a shop owner, With a salary, no one can save that much money in the house never 😳"

Nicah ECJ added:

"There is no way that money is R62,000, talk of 6,200. I will understand."

Andrew argued:

"It depends on your means of income. It is basically for people who do daily business, not like salary earners."

Source: Briefly News