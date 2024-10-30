“How Are People Expected to Survive?”: Retail Cashier’s Salary Breaks SA’s Heart

Content creator Boni from the account Lifereset with Boni shared the payslip of a retail cashier working at a pharmacy-type store

Boni wasn't impressed when she read how much the person earned after working 165 hours

A few members of the online community felt the same way, sharing how ridiculous they thought the salary was

A content creator shared the salary of a retail cashier. Images: @lifereset_za / TikTok, Drazen_ / Getty Images

Retail workers often work long hours, handling various responsibilities, yet rarely receive financial rewards that reflect their dedication. Recently, a woman shared the modest salary of a retail cashier, a revelation that touched people's hearts and highlighted the struggles many people face.

TikTokker shares retail cashier's salary

Taking to her TikTok account (@lifereset_za), Boni from Lifereset with Boni shared the payslip of a cashier working at a pharmacy-type retail store.

The person received R3 821 for 135 hours and an additional R385 for 13 hours worked. This didn't impress Boni.

At the end of the month, the person took home R4 158, further disappointing the content creator.

Watch the video below:

Retail cashier's salary leaves Mzansi heartbroken

A few social media users headed to Boni's comment section to share their thoughts about the cashier's salary. Some even tried to guess which "chemist-ish" store the person worked for.

After seeing the shocking total, @zanothando_t commented:

"Kanjani manje. How are people expected to survive on that?"

@sana_0638, familiar with the industry and salary, told the online community:

"Yep, that's how much we are earning as cashiers."

Saddened by what they saw on their screens, @muisha32 wrote:

"Ai, shem. In this expensive economy."

An upset @mahana342 told app users:

"This is rubbish. They pay less and expect you to come to work early in the morning, knock off late and prepare for the next morning, Monday to Monday. God help us."

@nunu3erry shared their experience working in the profession:

"That's a lot. I got R2 500 per month from a reputable clothing company, and the store is expensive."

SA split after seeing an admitted attorney's salary

In another story, Briefly News reported that Boni shared the payslip of an admitted attorney who was a conveyancer with one year of experience.

While some online users thought the salary was minimal, others thought it made sense for the person to earn that amount.

