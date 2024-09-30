"Far Too Low": Mzansi Saddened After Woman Shows Fast-food Cashier's Salary

TikTok content creator Boni from Lifereset with Boni shared the payslip of a cashier working at a fast-food establishment

She showed their basic salary, Sunday allowance and night shift allowance, which surprised many

Social media users in the comment section shared how unfair they thought it was for the person to earn the amount shown

A woman shared how much a cashier working at a fast-food restaurant earns. Images: @lifereset_za

Fast-food workers work tirelessly to ensure their customers receive meals quickly and accurately, keeping the service flow smooth and sufficient. Despite their dedication, many were disheartened to learn that fast-food cashiers' hard work is rewarded with a low salary, sparking sympathy and outrage online.

Woman shares fast-food cashier's salary

Using the handle @lifereset_za, popular TikTok content creator Boni looked disappointed when she shared the salary of a fast-food cashier who earns the minimum wage.

She read that the person's basic hourly pay was R3 612.98, their Sunday allowance was R1 241.10, and their night shift allowance was R20. The gross earnings came to R4 874.08, with a net pay of R4 819.14.

Boni shared in the video:

"I'm told even people working in this fast food restaurant for 15 years earn this."

Watch the video below:

Fast food cashier's salary breaks Mzansi's heart

Members of the online community headed to the video's comment section to share how they felt about the salary.

@palesabontle3 shared with the online community:

"I honestly feel like such jobs should be for mid-teenagers and university students."

@user7543708191295 wrote in the comments:

"My nanny earns R7 500, Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 4.30pm. Minimum wage is far too low."

@michellebronkhorst1 shared their thoughts on the salary, saying:

"The ratio between basic pay and Sunday pay is off."

@ngwanatlawa told app users:

"It’s so sad how this company just pay the exact minimum wage. This payslip hit a nerve. I used to get close to that at a call centre, 10-hour shifts."

@user38179213586 said in the comment section:

"As a domestic worker, I get more than that."

A saddened @bonez3103 stated:

"Night shift allowance being R20 is criminal."

Cashier's payslip surprises Mzansi

