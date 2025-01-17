A nurse had to try out a viral TikTok challenge and floored the internet with her hilarious clip

She had an awkward encounter with a cashier at Steers who knew nothing about the stunt she was trying to pull

Social media users could not deal with the nurse’s silly behaviour and shared their thoughts in the comments

A TikTok trend, initially created by the American side of the app, made major waves in Mzansi.

South Africans were amused by a nurse who tried out a viral TikTok challenge at Steers. Image: @mookgotears

Many drive-through restaurants have been targeted by South Africans to participate in the viral ice-cream flirting challenge.

Nurse grosses out Steers cashier doing viral trend

A digital content creator and a professional nurse floored Mzansi after hopping on a viral trend that originated on the American side of TikTok. The lady tried out the popular ice-cream flirting challenge at a Steers restaurant.

The trend needs one to order an ice cream cone, scoop the top with one's hand, and lick it off flirtatiously. Usually, cashiers are gagged or dusted by the unusual behaviour, but the nurse shocked and grossed out her server:

“I had to try it.”

The lady made funny faces as she watched the lady complete her content creation mission. Although the clip was awkward, it was pretty amusing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by lady hopping on viral TikTok trend

A Mzansi lady grossed out a Steers cashier while doing a viral TikTok trend. Image: @mookgotears

Social media users were floored by the silly video and commented:

@Nkosinathi explained:

“I want to try this challenge, but the people who work at the stores are always angry.”

@Kananelo Waha Rathebe said:

“You traumatised her. My high school farewell partner, I haven’t seen in years.”

@Tsonga Gem thought:

“I bet the cashier couldn't wait to get home and tell them about this encounter.”

@Tshepang Elizabeth pointed out:

“She was genuinely concerned.”

@Katlego F Malope wrote:

“I'm not sure if she’s shocked because she doesn’t know the challenge or because even the people who are supposed to be curing us are sick.”

Source: Briefly News