A group of teachers amused South Africans after taking on a cool TikTok challenge and mastered it

The educators showed off their readiness to take on the new academic year by shutting down the trend

Social media users were amused and shared their comments in a thread of 486 comments

The new school year is upon us, and the teachers are already preparing for their first couple of lessons with their new students.

High school teachers amused Mzansi after showing off their goofy sides. Image: @paul.sauer.hs

Source: TikTok

High school teachers showed other educators how cool they were by tackling and mastering a TikTok trend.

Teachers show off good academic spirit On TikTok

South Africans have seen the back-to-school drama between parents and their children, but four high school teachers might have broken the third wall after showcasing their back-to-school dance moves. The squad was seen in high spirits and excited to welcome new and old students on Wednesday:

“I guess we’re ready for the year, then.”

The educators from Paul Sauer High School shut down a popular dance challenge that used one of Ariana Grande’s popular songs from the album, Sweetener. The teachers mastered the trend with their groovy moves with a funny twist.

Their performance gave South Africans the impression that they were ready to tackle the 2025 academic year.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to goofy teachers’ viral TikTok trend

Social media users were amused and commented on the viral clip:

@Gabi Mbele had a complaint:

“No, I need a retake of high school, my teachers were not this cool.”

@Sandi-Lee🌷 was floored:

“I want to know whose idea it was because everybody looks strict.”

@Oily Nukes highlighted:

“I hope the teachers got your voice box ready because you’re going to be shouting for the whole year.”

@hope 🌺🧸 felt jealous:

“People with these kinds of teachers are really lucky.”

@𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖍𝖑𝖊 asked:

“Why didn’t we get these teachers?”

