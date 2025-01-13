A family tried to prank their dad while eating out at a public restaurant and filmed a hilarious reaction

The pranked gent was caught off guard, which made the sneaky act that much more funnier

Social media users loved the classic reaction and shared their thoughts in a thread of 607 comments

There’s no doubt that social media users love a good prank video, as most people spend time on YouTube consumed by them.

A Mzansi man floored SA during a hilarious prank. Image: @_kylie248

Source: TikTok

One South African family added their own and went viral on TikTok after hopping on a popular trend.

Man fights for food at restaurant during prank

There’s a hilarious new prank that TikTokkers have been pulling off all too well. The viral trend targets older people who barely keep up with social media trends.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The prank needs a restaurant setting where family or friends inform the waiter to take the target’s food while they’re still enjoying their meal to see their reaction. Most of the reactions are hilarious, and Mzansi wants to see more.

One family tried the prank on their dad, and the gent refused to let go of his plate while he was enjoying his lekker meal.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi floored by man fighting for food at restaurant

Social media users were floored by the chap and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Nkosingiphile_Sibisi decided:

“This challenge is officially closed. Dad didn't waste time.”

@Bossfurk pointed out:

“The first person ever to refuse with food challenge.”

@Pisces howled:

“No one is talking about he put the fries in his mouth.”

@Pestar said:

“Your dad’s attitude is good. He didn't shout at the guy for taking the food; all he did was say no, he's not finished, and he had a slight smile without knowing that it was a prank.”

@kaSingila commented:

“The waiter came at the wrong time, the way he was enjoying the food.”

3 More prank stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News