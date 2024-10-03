A gent went viral on TikTok after he pranked mechanics with a fake snake during a fun card game

Alois Calazero made everyone's day by uploading the hilarious clip that showed grown men running for their lives at the drop of a toy

Social media users were dusted and shared comments that made the video even funnier

The team had been enjoying their break, gambling their life away, when Calazero entertained his naughty thoughts.

Mzansi was floored by workers pranked with a snake by their boss. Image: @aloiscalazerosgre

Source: TikTok

The gent climbed to the roof to pull off one of his greatest pranks on the jolly staff.

Naughty gent pranks car mechanics with snake

The guys all smiled as they enjoyed their card game, but things went south when a snake fell from the roof. They fled the scene and abandoned their curated deck.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The staff ran for their lives as they sought refuge in anything other than the table on which the snake had been resting. They screamed and tripped over tyres, but those were minor obstacles that they managed to tackle.

The prankster posted the hilarious video with the caption:

"It's snake Friday."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi dusted by grown men afraid of rubber snake

Social media users roared at the funny clip and commented:

@Nomalizo maNdlangisa shared:

"I'm sure the snakes were thrown by a client whose car was supposed to be finished long ago, but they are busy playing cards."

@Thabo Leonard commented:

"The fear of snakes will always be there."

@Me studied the guys' moves:

"Before they could see what it was, they were already running."

@user5852838987047 spotted a familiar face:

"I saw my dad."

@Redrosses 🌹🥀was dusted:

"These men are really crying; I had no idea they could."

@Unidentified_Objects announced:

"This is not staged."

@SPENCER realised why mechanics take forever to fix a vehicle:

"No wonder why our cars are not fixed in time; they are playing cards."

@Vera Mvelase noticed the staff's speed:

"They didn't even waste a second."

@King 🤴 k cracked a joke:

"Some people's pillars of strength."

Video of snake prank at golf course goes viral

Briefly News also reported that a TikTok video of golfers hilariously running away from a fake snake left netizens in stitches. The plastic snake was tied to their golf sticks, and the men's reactions were all hilarious.

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the funny prank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News