A man, Luke Farrugia and his family had been hearing a lot of hissing above their heads until one evening when they decided to check the sound out

They discovered a family of snakes taking up space in their roof and occasionally stretching in the backyard

Social media users were spooked by the idea of having to live with snakes in their homes

A family recently discovered that hissing intruders have been occupying their roof. The bunch found snakes sliding into their home as they followed the foreign sounds from above their heads.

A family discovered snakes in their roof. Image: @thelukefarrugia

Farrugia filmed the spooky moment and shared it on TikTok for his followers to see.

Man discovers snakes living in his roof

A family had been hearing hissing sounds from above their heads when they discovered a family of snakes living in their roof. The reptiles dangled their tales as they used their regular entrance into their hijacked building.

The family stood by and watched as the snakes took over their home. Farrugia took out his phone to film the spooky experience and posted it on TikTok with the caption:

“We have been hearing them for a while. Snakes!”

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to snakes living in roof

People on TikTok were spooked by what came of the Farrugia family’s roof and commented:

@JOYNATIVETEXAN was spooked:

"Watching this & MY neighbors knocked on my door asking if I was ok!!😂 I guess I was screaming a bit too loud."

@Alicia shared what she would do in this situation:

"The way I would burn down my house make it look like an accident because ain't no way."

@Melly explained:

"Don’t think they’re fighting, I think you guys are gonna be grandparents! Just grab a bag of clothes and leave, it’s their house now."

@browneyedgirl7970 was freaking out:

"Everyone is too calm in this video y, y'all, the snakes.. everyone just too calm."

@Maggie was perplexed:

"Why did I initially think this was an octopus? How am I still alive?"

