Women Show How They Slept During Spider-Filled Safari Trip
- Women during their girls' trip showcased how they slept knowing that there were spiders
- The footage went viral on TikTok, gathering over 3.1 million along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Two women went on a girls' trip and had quite an interesting encounter with spiders in a video making rounds online.
Women encounter spiders on girls' trip
The clip shared by TikTok user @bitchspoke shows two ladies showcasing how they slept. The women revealed they were on a safari trip in Botswana, and their living space was filled with spiders.
The footage grabbed many's attention and became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 3.1 million along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.
Watch the video below:
People react to video
The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:
Amber.davids_18 said:
"Would never be able to sleep."
Anzelle said:
"Nope! There will be no sleeping, and the lights should stay on so I can see at all times."
Thamsanqa Snymes wrote:
"Hell naw… I wouldn’t even be able to close my eyes."
User shared:
"That's a "camel spider," not a spider, and it is not aggressive! It will just seek out shadows and dark spots to hang out and hunt, but it is not harmful to humans!"
Mrs. Hockaday commented:
"Hell no, I wouldn’t even blink in that, too."
Isabella Chacon replied:
"I’m more scared of the fungus that infected the spider."
Woman finds a scary spider in her car, Mzansi reacts
Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman was scared to death when she discovered a big spider in her vehicle on the passenger side, right on top of a speaker.
Her plight was shared on Facebook by South African Long Distance Truckers. The post is getting serious attention on social media, and people are reacting to Bronwyn’s predicament. There is no doubt the spider is definitely venomous when looking at its size and colour.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za