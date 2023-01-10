An online user shared a picture of one big spiderweb that they found on their property

The photo got a lot of attention as people tried to guess the size of the spider that made the giant home

Peeps cracked jokes trying to figure out how big a spider would have to be to make such a web

A spiderweb had people completely freaked out. Online users posted pictures of a web that looks like a giant spider made it.

A huge spiderweb on someone's property had people were convinced that a giant spider made it. Image: Jacob McCaffery / 500px

Source: Getty Images

The property owner made it obvious that they were scared. Netizens speculated over whether the spiderweb was real.

Spider web causes a buzz

A person on Twitter @LeeMpaki showed people a giant spider that she found and wanted to know if it was normal. See the full picture below.

Mzansi often gets horrified by wild animals and peeps commented on their fear and were convinced that the spider was big. Some people insisted they would make sure they were nowhere near the house.

@Maloyza3 commented:

"Now I believe spider-man is alive."

@CollenSebake commented:

"Yeah, it's normal but be careful spiders that make such big webs can be dangerous to some, just take a pic of that spider and search it on the web for info abt the spider or animal/insect identifier app to know more about it."

@Mb0ng3n1 commented:

"Imagine how big is that spider then."

@AphiweMame commented:

"Are you in Australia love?"

@_missvanwyk commented:

"No ways that’s from a real spider, those webs are too rich."

@SweetCeeCee1990 commented:

"Just burn the house and leave the country sis."

@kaziii___m commented:

I'd burn the whole yard and move out!"

@otee_emm commented:

"Yooh it’s definitely a R.L. Stine x Goosebumps spider that one."

@nolu_thato commented:

"I'd move out."

@sempe_tsholo commented:

"Be careful hle."

@lungaxulu_ commented:

"Rumour has it, your house belongs to that spider now!"

