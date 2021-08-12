“It Wanted Music”: Woman Finds a Scary Spider in Her Car, Mzansi Reacts

One South African woman made a scary discovery - a spider in her car - and she shared the story with a photo on social media

According to South African Long-Distance Truckers on Facebook, Brownyn found the scary creature in her car's passenger seat sitting on top of a speaker

Mzansi social media users are sharing their reactions and experiences after having similar encounters with uninvited guests in their vehicles

A South African woman was scared to death when she discovered a big spider in her vehicle on the passenger side right on top of a speaker. Her plight was shared on Facebook by South African Long Distance Truckers.

The post is getting serious attention on social media and people are reacting to the Bronwyn’s predicament. There is no doubt the spider is definitely venomous when looking at its size and colour.

Mzansi is reacting to a woman who spotted a spider in her car. Image: @SALong-DistanceTruckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post says:

@Lorinda Stoltz said:

“I’ve been bitten by a rain spider. No burn, no itch, just two little mozzie bite dots that disappeared in about 20 minutes. Although all spiders (except feather-legged spiders) are venomous, there are only four in SA that are medically significant to humans - brown and black button spiders, violin spiders and six-eyed sand spiders.”

@Siyanda Zenda said:

“I often see spiders and I don't mind them, but the snakes, hai I don't know what can happen.”

@Lynda Tyrer said:

“I wouldn’t care where I was I would be out of that car in a shot and then not get back into it until it and its friends, because I guarantee there is more than one, have been removed totally. Big spiders give me the heebie jeebies.”

@Lebza Cape said:

“Good boy, he just enjoying the music. No hard feelings.”

@Ted Reiman said:

“Turn the music up and see if he can moonwalk.”

@Liesl Harris said:

“I had one on my windshield coming out of nowhere walking over on driver side. It was before 6am. It was still dark. And I freaked out. After I stopped I only then made sure I was the only driver in that lane. I used the wipers to get rid of it.”

@Ivan Walther said:

“I would apologise to anyone who was hit by my runaway car after I jumped out.”

