A truck driver was caught on camera after he tried to handle his gigantic snake at a petrol station

He tried to get the reptile out through the window as he wanted to stretch his legs while he filled up the tank

Mzansi was outraged by the man’s actions and shared their thoughts on the weird behaviour

A Mzansi truck driver was caught on camera while travelling with his gigantic snake in his vehicle. The gent took his reptile friend out as he went for a walk at a garage.

Mzansi was outraged by a truck driver who showed off his giant snake at a garage.

While he waited for his tank to fill up, the brave man carried his snake out of the truck and had it on his back.

SA outraged by truck driver’s giant snake at petrol station

Snakes are one of the animals humans dare not to be friendly with. Although they are poisonous and move fast, some people test out their power by competing in their territory.

Some snakes invade people’s homes, especially if the house is located near a desert, wetlands, or forest. Some people keep pet snakes to scare mice away or for educational purposes.

A truck driver scared Mzansi after he struggled to get his gigantic python out of the vehicle so that they could go on a walk to stretch while the tank filled up. He managed to get the heavy reptile on his back and amazed many who were in the garage.

A page on TikTok shared the clip with the caption:

"Yooo watch until end part 1."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to truck driver travelling with python

Social media users were amazed by the truck driver’s behaviour and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Bongi noticed two women who stood closely to the scene:

"They know the snake both of them aren’t scared."

@Mokone wagaTsapo💃shared what she would do:

"Yoh I'd faint."

@shadymoxley calmed the chaos by sharing:

"Python is harmless though as long as its handled well then everything will go well."

@minister of oxygen and H²O explained:

"It wanted to get some fresh air, it's his snake."

@Lerato❤️proudly SA.🇿🇦🇿🇦 shared deep info:

"It's the one that drives when they are both tired. I heard truck drivers stories on Africa confessions."

@Ntobeko Ntaka cracked a joke:

"Bhululu is not behaving."

World reacts to lady’s obsession with giant snakes in secret room

Briefly News also reported that an American lady who works at her father’s reptile zoo welcomed the world into her secret room full of snakes. The daughter of a zoo owner, Jay Brewer, Juliette dragged a gigantic snake from outside and into a room all on her own, breathing heavily.

Social media users were concerned about her safety as snakes belong in the wilderness and not in a closed environment with humans.

