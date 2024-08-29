A woman on TikTok, Asmie Johnson, shared why she preferred her windows and doors shut at all times

The lady shared a TikTok clip of a snake trying to invade her home as it traced her doorstep and plotted a way in

Social media users were stunned by the scary reptile invasion and suggested the lady pack and move

A woman from the North West, Asmie Johnson, shared why she always preferred her doors and windows shut. Johnson shared a video of a snake trying to wiggle its way into her home.

A Mzansi shared a clip of a snake plotting to invade her home. Image: @asmiejohnson

Source: TikTok

Social media users were outraged and suggested the woman flee her home.

Lady confronted by snake on her doorstep in North West

The South African province of the North West is best known for its wildlife destinations, including the Pilanesberg Game Reserve. The province also has a fascinating mountain range with indigenous trees and plants.

Snakes thrive and procreate relentlessly because of its rich forest diversity, drylands and wetlands.

A woman on TikTok shared her scary experience with a slimy intruder. Asmie Johnson, who always shuts her doors and windows, spotted a slithering snake trying to break into her home.

The tiny reptile traced the lady’s door and slid away as Johnson busted its malicious move. Johnson shared the footage she took of the snake on TikTok with the caption:

“Why I never open doors or windows in my house.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman confronted by snake on doorstep

Social media users were stunned by the lady’s way of life and suggested she move:

@user4857036328122 shared:

"I'm such a paranoid person, I'd end up moving out!! coz once I see it outside, that means there's something inside."

@asmiejohnson replied:

"Don't say cause there is. I love this place so much neh. Moving out pains me. I will be making another video of the second snake. Stay tuned for more information on that."

@Budget with Gopo shared a tip that helped her:

"I always had these visitors until I had a cat I don't see them anymore."

@shiraz661 was stuck in the middle:

"Snakes make my skin crawl. A house that doesn't open windows suffocates me."

Source: Briefly News