A lady went viral online after she was captured kneeling in the rain, leaving many people worried for the babe

The TikTok clip gained massive traction online, generating many views, likes and comments

Netizens were touched by the footage as they rushed to the comments section to shower her with heartwarming messages

One woman was going through the most, and she was captured on camera kneeling in the rain, which moved the online community.

A lady kneeled in the rain in a TikTok video, which left peeps concerned. Image: @joypowez18

Source: TikTok

Woman kneeling in the rain, has SA concerned

A hun who goes by the TikTok handle @joypowez18 came across a lady kneeling in the rain on a main road.

@joypowez18 shared the clip on the video platform, and many were touched by it. In the comments, @joypowez18 revealed she was highly concerned for the woman as she approached her, but the lady refused to speak and kept crying.

While taking to her TikTok captions, @joypowez18 said the following:

"I don't know what happened to this young lady, but she was kneeling alongside the road in the heavy rain. May God see her through."

The footage grabbed the attention of netizens, clocking over 519K views within three days of its publication on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

SA shows the woman support

Mzansi netizens were touched by the video of the hun kneeling in the rain as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages.

Tsoelello MteamCool said:

"Lord, if you were planning to bless me today, please redirect my blessings to this lady here."

User added:

"May we all be healed in Jesus' name."

User wrote:

"When a woman does something like this, she is near a breakpoint. God, please help her with whatever she going through."

Buli babes asked:

"This is so heartbreaking. Were you able to at least talk to her & just give her a hug?"

The which the woman responded by saying:

"She refused to talk just crying."

Sarah Makwela wished her well, saying:

"May God locate that woman and ease her pains"

Student looks traumatised during honours presentation at uni, SA is concerned

Briefly News previously reported that one student from the University of Pretoria was captured on camera looking unease, and the video went viral on social media.

TikTok user @sikoletfudlamini shared a clip on the video platform showing a learner in her class looking traumatised during the honours presentation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News